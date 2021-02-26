Gunmen kill 12 policemen in Anambra, C’River

Rampaging armed men yesterday shot dead at least 12 policemen in both Anambra and Cross River states. While the gunmen killed eight policemen in Anambra State another set of armed men gunned down four policemen in Cross River State. It was a baptism of fire for the new Police Commissioner in Anambra State, Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas, who assumed duty in the state barely a week ago.

The yet-to-apprehended gunmen killed eight policemen at Mkpologwu and Omogho communities in Aguata and Orumba North local government areas. The gunmen’s mission was yet to be established at press time. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Mohammed Haruna, said in a statement that the police chief, Kuryas, had ordered an immediate investigation into the killing. Haruna added that a special manhunt for the gunmen had commenced.

The commissioner had, on assumption, warned criminals to leave the state as the command would give zero tolerance to all forms of brigandage. Kuryas also announced the resuscitation of Operation Puff Adder in a bid to take charge of major flashpoints. The PPRO, Haruna, said on February 23, 2021 Kuryas, during his maiden press conference, promised to tackle the menace of armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal revenue collections and other security challenges in the state. He added: “It was in view of the above determination that the CP today 24/2/2021 paid an on-the-spot-assessment visit to black spots and flashpoints on Enugu-Agidi, Ukwulu roads, toll gate, Borromeo roundabout, Head Bridge Onitsha, Upper Iweka, Owerri Road/Aba Park and Nkpor roundabout in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Purpose of the visit is for local knowledge and to obtain first hand information about the pattern of crimes being perpetrated in those areas with a view to curtailing them through effective deployment and visibility patrols. “The CP equally visited two spots in Mkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North, where hoodlums attacked police patrol teams about 11.30am. The gunmen, who drove in both a salon car and a black Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen deployed to patrol the two locations.”

Haruna said the police commissioner had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and to bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book. He added: “Similarly, the border towns of Umunze, Ihiala and Amaesi in Aguata, Ihiala and Orumba South local government areas had their security formations beefed up by a Joint Task Force on Security.” Meanwhile, in Cross River State, four policemen, manning a security post located at Ayan Mbat on Idundu Road in Calabar municipality, were killed. A source close to the scene said about 1am, there were heavy gunshots which sent jitters across the environment.

He said two policemen were at the checkpoint while the other two sat across the road when the gunmen arrived. The source said the armed men shot the policemen and took away two of their rifles while the other two were left behind. “It was a few minutes before 1am when suddenly we heard heavy gunshots. The sound was so loud and scary that nobody could go out to know what happened. It was this morning that we saw their bodies and realised that some gunmen killed the policeman,” the source told our correspondent at the scene of the incident. He wondered why all the four policemen on duty were killed without any form of resistance. The source claimed that the security post was manned by soldiers before the policemen replaced them.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, confirmed that four of his men were killed. He, however, said his men had arrested five suspects in connection with the killing. Akande, who addressed journalists in his office after visiting the scene, promised that his men would comb every nook and cranny of the state and beyond in order to arrest all those involved in the killing. The police chief added that his men had so far recovered two service rifles and would do everything to fish out those on the run.

He said: “I have been to the scene of the incident and I believe that what has happened is to dampen our morale but we will be bolder. So far, we have arrested five of those who were involved in the incident. “For rifles, we have started recovering some. But I can assure you we will recover all the rifles because they took those rifles to commit more crime. We are after them and what will happen is we will get them.” When asked about the rank and names of the officers, Akande said: “I cannot give their names to you because we have not informed their families. The easiest way to create another problem for the family of the deceased is to give out their names before informing them.” When our correspondent visited the scene, fresh blood was on the ground inside the make-shift hut while across the road, clotted blood was on the ground with a machete and plastic plates.

