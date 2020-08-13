Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 14 in Niger, rustle cattle

The Niger State Police Command has said 14 persons have been killed by gunmen at Ukuru Village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Minna.
Abiodun said on August 12 at about 3:30pm, the command was informed that gunmen invaded Ukuru Village, opened fire on the natives and rustled several cattle in the process.
He said at the end of the shooting, 14 people were confirmed dead, while five others sustained various degrees of injury.
He said the injured were receiving treatment at Mariga General Hospital.
The Spokesman added that policemen and local vigilante were on the trail of the alleged cattle rustlers.

