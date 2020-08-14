Gunmen kill 14, injure five in Niger community

Armed men killed at least 14 people during an invasion of Ukuru Village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State. The police, who disclosed this yesterday, said the gunmen also injured five people. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement in Minna that the gunmen invaded the community and opened fire on the villagers.

They were also alleged to have disappeared with some cows. Abiodun said that by the time the dust raised by gunmen settled, 14 people had been mowed down, while five persons sustained injuries. The PPRO explained that the attack occurred on Wednesday. He said: “On August 12, about 3:30p.m., the command was informed that gunmen invaded Ukuru village, opened fire on the natives and rustled several cattle in the process. “At the end of the shooting, 14 people were confirmed dead, while five others sustained various degrees of injury. The injured are receiving treatment at Mariga General Hospital.” Abiodun added that policemen and local vigilantes were on the trail of the attackers.

