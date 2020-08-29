Gunmen kill 2 abduct 4 in Kaduna communities

Dare devil kidnappers, who wanted to abduct some residents in Kaduna State on Thursday, shot dead two persons before fleeing into the bush. The diseased were allegedly shot dead Thursday night when the kidnappers in their numbers invaded the community but were challenged by the youths who mobilised themselves and prevented them from operating in their area. The attack took place in Juji a suburb of Kaduna metropolis very close to the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

This is as four other persons, including a 14 year old girl and two security operatives have been abducted by gunmen in Mararaban Rido area of Kaduna. The bandits also attacked the resident of the Chair-man of the Kaduna North Local Government Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Elijah Dreams, which is located in the area. The incident was said to have occurred at about 12 midnight on Thursday when the hoodlums invaded the area in a commando style.

However, the kidnap attempt is also coming, few days after four (three girls and a boy) JSS 3 students of Prince Academy and a teacher were kidnapped in another area of the same Chikun Local Government Area. Juji has been notorious for kidnapping, it was the same community where the two children and the wife of Dr Philip Ataga were kidnapped some months ago. While the children were released after payment of Ransome, the wife was killed.

However, a source within the community said, the kidnappers came under the cover of night at about 11:30 pm on Thursday, shooting sporadically for hours which attracted residents to mobilize before the arrival of security operatives. The youths who were hitherto said to have vowed to protect their community, came out in their numbers and descended on the kidnappers who shot the two and took to their heels.

The source said the two unlucky youths had come from neighbouring Baban- Saura following the gunshot they heard to assist in foiling the kidnap of their neighbours when they were shot dead by the angry criminals. “I can’t talk much now. But, we had a terrible experience last night around 11 pm. The kidnappers came again but we resisted despite the intimidation because they were shooting continuously for hours. “We have been living in fear in Juji. They have been kidnapping us for ransom. We have made up our mind to resist all manners of criminal intention against us here in Juji no matter the intimidation.

“I think they rely on the poor road network and forest behind KRPC. They failed this time as they were unable to kidnap, anyone,” the source said. Meanwhile, the CAN Chairman of Kaduna North local government area disclosed that, two security personnel, a 14 year old girl and one other man were abducted in Maraban Rido.

He said: “The kidnappers came around 12 midnight on Thursday and attempted to forcefully enter my house. They rained bullets at the door and hit it several times but God help us and they could not open the door. “They abducted a personnel of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp, a police officer, a 14 year old girl and one other person. “Before the security operatives could come to the area, the hoodlums had finished their operation and left.”

