Gunmen kill 2, abduct dozens in Niger on election eve

Two persons have been confirmed killed and unspecified number of travellers abducted by gunmen on the eve of Nigeria’s presidential and National Assembly election in Niger State.

Confirming the incident, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said the number of those kidnapped cannot be ascertained. Speaking to our Correspondent, Matane said the incident is very unfortunate and prayed that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to book.

It was gathered that the passengers who were abducted at Tashar Amale in Rafi Local Government Area could not exercise their franchise in the said elections that took place throughout the country on Saturday.

The gunmen were also said to have engaged in shooting sporadically on some Muslims faithful who were observing Jumat prayers in the area that forced many of them to take to their heels for fear of being killed.

It was reliably gathered that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s movement was disrupted by activities of the bandits while traveling home for to vote at his country home same Friday in Kontagora New Telegraph gathered that a canter conveying travel- lers was burnt by the bandits, who thereafter abducted them to an unknown destination.

