Gunmen kill 2 along Ikom-Calabar road

Gunmen on Friday evening shot dead two passengers who were travelling from Ogoja to Calabar despite multiple Police checkpoints along the road. The incident took place between Ehom and Betem Communities in the Biase Local Government Area of Cross River. This was even as a former Minister of the Niger Delta Delta Affairs and Governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Cross River, Usani Usani, narrowly escaped being killed by suspected kidnappers along the Calabar-Ikom highway. According to a source, a car carrying seven passengers, including two police officers was traveling from Ogoja to Calabar when some persons opened fire on the vehicle, killing two civilians on the spot while the two Police officers escaped and three others were abducted.

A man, Silvanus Otei, who claimed to have witnessed the attack, told our Correspondent that he and his friends were driving towards Calabar, the state capital when they heard gunshots which prompted them to stop until they saw a Police team heading towards the direction. Otei said: “I saw two people running into the bush that looked like evil men.

It’s like they were overwhelmed by security operatives and ran past us into the forest.” When our Correspondent put a call across to the state Commissioner of Police, Balarabe Sule, he confirmed the incident explaining that seven persons were involved. “Seven people were inside the vehicle, including two policemen. The people who were shot were people who just came out of the road, two people were shot dead. Then the two policemen who were also in the vehicle hurriedly ran into the bush. “Three passengers were taken hostage by the gunmen but were eventually rescued by the police that same yesterday night, after the police heard about the attack and swung into action.” He continued: “The command is doing everything possible to ensure that the safety of passengers along the route is guaranteed and possibly arrest the hoodlums.

“We appeal to members of the public to help us with useful information about these criminals which torment the society.” The Police boss gave the names of those rescued as Egbe Eworo Echeng, Arit Chelsea Nsan and Prince Victor Ategwu Akpan. Meanwhile,former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Cross River, Usani Usani, narrowly escaped being killed by suspected kidnappers along the Calabar-Ikom highway. Usani was said to be on his way to his home town in Nko, Yakurr Local Government Area, alongside the deputy Governorship candidate and others when they are attacked.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the news, said it occurred between the axis of Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas of the state at about 4pm on Friday. He said it started when a white Ford with Registration number AAA 41 AQ was ambushed by the suspected kidnappers, killing the two yet-to-be identified victims. The Commissioner further said that three other persons were abducted in the process by the gunmen.

“The vehicle in which they killed two persons had seven occupants including two police officers, ASP Ibor Bassey and Insp. Ebro Ebri who escaped and called for reinforcement. “A tactical Unit was immediately dispatched to the area and three persons have so far been rescued,” he stated. Balarabe said that the rescued persons were members of the PRP who were traveling with the former Minister. He solicited for support by way of useful information to the police from the communities along the Calabar-Ikom highway. He said: “We are appealing to all community leaders and traditional rulers to help security agencies by providing us with useful information through our dedicated lines. “These criminals are not spirits, they are human beings who live amongst them, without useful and timely information, it will be very difficult to nip these nefarious activities in the bud.” Speaking on the attack, Media Aide to the former Minister, Mr. David Agabi, said that they escaped by the whiskers.

