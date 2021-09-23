Gunmen kill 2 policemen at checkpoint

Armedmen, whose identity are still unknown yesterday attacked a police checkpoint at Nachi in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, along Enugu- Anambra old road, killing two officers on the spot. The victims were report-edly on duty at the checkpoint when the hoodlums struck. It was gathered that the gunmen shot sporadically, a development that caused pandemonium along the Nachi Oji River road, as commuters plying the road scampered for safety. Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe,an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, said the Command had begun action to track down the killers of the cops. He disclosed that “fullscale investigation that will lead to fishing out of the assailants has commenced. The Enugu Police Spokesman added that, “further development will be communicated, please.”
