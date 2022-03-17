Gunmen kill 2 prison guards, injure others in Imo

Two armed guards of the Nigerian Correctional Centre were yesterday shot and killed by armed assailants in Okigwe town in Imo State. The attack which happened at the Umulolo area of the town caused panic in the area. A security source who craved anonymity told newsmen that the prison officers were ambushed by their attackers leading to the death of two armed guards. The source said, “two Hilux trucks of officers of Imo Correctional Center were on Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen at Umulolo, Okigwe.

Their attackers threw an explosive device at their vehicles. Two officers were killed on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital. One of the Hilux trucks was destroyed by the explosive while the other was not affected. “As at the time of filing this report, the undamaged Hilux truck has been recovered and returned to base at the command’s headquarters in Owerri. “The slain officers were attached to the Operation Search and Flush Team established by the Imo State government to deal with crime in the area. They took off from Owerri in the morning and on reaching Okigwe, the gunmen who had laid siege, ambushed them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...