Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 2 prison guards, injure others in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Two armed guards of the Nigerian Correctional Centre were yesterday shot and killed by armed assailants in Okigwe town in Imo State. The attack which happened at the Umulolo area of the town caused panic in the area. A security source who craved anonymity told newsmen that the prison officers were ambushed by their attackers leading to the death of two armed guards. The source said, “two Hilux trucks of officers of Imo Correctional Center were on Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen at Umulolo, Okigwe.

Their attackers threw an explosive device at their vehicles. Two officers were killed on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital. One of the Hilux trucks was destroyed by the explosive while the other was not affected. “As at the time of filing this report, the undamaged Hilux truck has been recovered and returned to base at the command’s headquarters in Owerri. “The slain officers were attached to the Operation Search and Flush Team established by the Imo State government to deal with crime in the area. They took off from Owerri in the morning and on reaching Okigwe, the gunmen who had laid siege, ambushed them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi/C’River crisis: Husband, wife murdered, five abducted

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Warlords have killed a 55-year-old man at Ekoli Edda community in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Okoroafor Ndukwe, and his wife, Paulina (49). Five persons from the area, Esther Ikwo, Elizabeth Ikwo, Chinechere Nnachi, Ogbonna Aku and Sunday Ogbuu Ama, were abducted by warlords who invaded the area. The warlords also […]
Metro & Crime

Two Internet fraudsters jailed, impersonator convicted

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, Tuesday secured the conviction and sentence of two Internet fraudsters, while another who was found guilty oĺf impersonation had his sentence reserved. According to Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC, while Rasak Olayinka Balogun, who pleaded guilty to one-count charge of criminal […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: LASG re-opens recreational parks, task operators on safety guidelines

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government has re-opened two of its recreational parks for public use after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   New Telegraph learnt that the two parks currently re-opened for public use are the Ndubuisi Kanu Park in Alausa and Dr. Abayomi Finnih Park in Oregun Ikeja. But the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica