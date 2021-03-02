Gunmen kill 20, burn houses in Kaduna, Sokoto

Armed men have invaded communities in Kaduna and Sokoto states and killed at least 20 people. In Kaduna State, the gunmen attacked communities in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas, killed at least 10 people and burnt many houses.

Bandits also invaded Amarawa community in the Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State and killed at least 10 people. The first attack occurred in Kurmin Gandu in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State where five people were killed. Different sources in the area disclosed that not less than 13 houses were burnt by the bandits who they described as Fulani militias.

“The suspected Fulani militias came to the village on Sunday night, about 9pm, fully armed and invaded the area leading to the massive killings and destruction of properties in the village,” one of the residents of the area said.

He said those injured had been taken to the hospital for treatment at an undisclosed place. He, however, said he could not ascertain the number of those injured. The second attack occurred at Sabon Gayan village in Chikun Local Government Area where four people were killed.

At Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun Local Government Area one person was killed.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks. He said: “The military and other security agencies have reported the killing of 10 citizens in Zangon Kataf and Chikun local government areas.

“In Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu village was attacked by bandits, with five persons killed. “In addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze. Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango urban general area. “Some survivors of the attack are recuperating in hospital. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress, and information arising from this will be communicated to the public. “In addition, it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area. “Similarly, security agencies reported that bandits attacked Sabon Gayan village in Chikun Local Government Area and killed four persons. “As of the time of this update, troops of Operation Thunder Strike are combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds. “In another incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun Local Government Area, and killed one Ayuba Waziri. “Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness over the attacks, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a quick recovery.”

A source at Amarawa community in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State said the bandits, bearing sophisticated weapons, invaded the village on Sunday and started shooting indiscriminately.

He said: “More than 10 villagers were killed while houses and other properties were destroyed. Many others have fled their homes to seek refuge in nearby communities within the local government.” The attack came a few days after gunmen killed three people at Bargaja village in

Like this: Like Loading...