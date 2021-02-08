Gunmen kill 23, abduct others in Kaduna

…communities sacked, houses burnt, warehouses looted

Armed men again struck in three communities in Kaduna State and killed at least 23 people. The gunmen also injured several villagers and abducted many others. The bandits also sacked villages, burnt shops, warehouses and looted others.

The attacks occurred in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas of the state. The fully-armed bandits invaded the communities and started shooting indiscriminately at anyone in sight. They also burnt shops and looted warehouses while one church was also burnt in Kajuru Local Government Area.

The Kaduna State government confirmed the attacks and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to immediately deliver relief materials to the affected communities.

In the Kutemeshi community in Kuyello District of Birnin- Gwari, 18 people were reportedly killed, several others were abducted or missing while many were left with gunshot wounds.

A resident of the area disclosed that 18 bodies were buried yesterday morning. However, the state government, in its security report, stated that 14 people were killed while many sustained various degrees of injury. At Kujeni village in Kajuru Local Government Area, five people were killed, a church was burnt while shops and warehouses were looted.

The attacks occurred on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in the early hours of yesterday, bandits also invaded Kikwari village. But the government said the reports of the attacks were still sketchy and would provide an up

date as soon as it got the security report from the area.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks. He said: “On a sad note, the Kaduna State government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 19 citizens in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The citizens were killed by bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and Kujeni village in Kajuru, where several others were left with bullet wounds. Both attacks occurred on Saturday.

“Some of the injured have been moved to a neighbouring state closer to Kutemeshi for urgent medical attention, while others are in transit to an orthopaedic hospital in Kaduna.

“So far, only the 14 corpses have been recovered from Kutemeshi. The Kaduna State government will provide updates on any emerging developments. “In Kujeni village of Kajuru Local Government Area, the attackers burnt several houses, storehouses with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials and a church.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who has been monitoring the security situation at the locations since Saturday morning, expressed sadness over the attacks.

“The governor, who condoled with families who lost their loved ones, offered prayers for the repose of their souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. “Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency has been directed to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.

“The government and security agencies are following up on a reported attack on Sunday morning around Kikwari village of Kajuru Local Government Area, and will also provide an update as soon as feedback is received.”

Like this: Like Loading...