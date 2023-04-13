Gunmen Kill 3, Abduct 2 In Rivers Community

Some unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed three persons and abducted two others after they invaded the Ubeta Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The gunmen launched the attack on Wednesday barely 72 hours after two shop owners, Chimezie Nagbo, and his neighbour was kidnapped in the community.

The paramount ruler of the Ubeta community, Chief Million Jonathan, who confirmed the two incidents claimed that similar attacks have been going on for months in the community.

He said that there has not been any intervention by security agencies and the state government to stop the attacks, noting that the victims are not cultists.

He explained that the two shop owners who were kidnapped are neighbours, adding that d the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the community or family members of their victims.

He lamented that many residents of the area have fled to other places for fear of being attacked and that some of the youths perpetrating the act had earlier denounced cultism and taken an oath to be law-abiding.

He, however, informed that some of the youths have returned to their old ways, stressing that the community was willing to train the warring youths in skill acquisition if they shun criminality.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the command was yet to get an official report on the incident.