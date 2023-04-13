Metro & Crime

Gunmen Kill 3, Abduct 2 In Rivers Community

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Some unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed three persons and abducted two others after they invaded the Ubeta Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The gunmen launched the attack on Wednesday barely 72 hours after two shop owners, Chimezie Nagbo, and his neighbour was kidnapped in the community.

The paramount ruler of the Ubeta community, Chief Million Jonathan, who confirmed the two incidents claimed that similar attacks have been going on for months in the community.

He said that there has not been any intervention by security agencies and the state government to stop the attacks, noting that the victims are not cultists.

He explained that the two shop owners who were kidnapped are neighbours, adding that d the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the community or family members of their victims.

He lamented that many residents of the area have fled to other places for fear of being attacked and that some of the youths perpetrating the act had earlier denounced cultism and taken an oath to be law-abiding.

He, however, informed that some of the youths have returned to their old ways, stressing that the community was willing to train the warring youths in skill acquisition if they shun criminality.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the command was yet to get an official report on the incident.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Thugs chase traders from Lagos markets over ‘shocking’ poll results

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…thugs only enforcing traders agreement not to open -Police   Some suspected armed thugs yesterday allegedly invaded some popular markets in Lagos State, attacking traders in the process, following the surprise victory of the Labour Party in Lagos State in the February 25, presidential election. The markets allegedly invaded include Ladipo Auto Parts Market, Balogun […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen raid Ekiti hotel, rape woman, abduct four lodgers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Gunmen numbering about 30 invaded a hotel on Ewu-Ekiti Road in Ayetoro-Ekiti, Ekiti State, raped a lady working in the hotel and also injured other staff. The gunmen later abducted four people who lodged in the hotel located at Ayetoro-Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government Area. The attackers, armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the community about […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked and killed two chairmen of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa Friday at about 9.30pm. The two chairmen killed are Mohammed Hussaini, state Chairman of the association and Muhammed Umar, Toto Local Government Area. According to the police command in the state, the two men were attacked […]

Leave a Reply