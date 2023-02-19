News Top Stories

Gunmen kill 3, bomb police station in Anambra

•Attack home of NASS candidate

 

Seven days to the conduct of the general election in the country gunmen in the early hours of Saturday bombed the Ogidi Police Station, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State and killed three persons in the process.
Similarly, they attacked home of National Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Edith Ejezie was attacked at Ihiala Local Government Area.

It was learnt that Ejezie had concluded arrangements for a campaign rally where she would address his supporters when the gunmen struck and vandalized campaign materials including food items, chairs and canopies and ultimately set those items ablaze.

They came in a convoy of motorcycles and sienna cars shooting in the air and chanting “no election in Anambra.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the report, said the incident was still being assessed, while police operations were still ongoing in the area.

Ikenga said: ” Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili North Area of the State following the attack on the Ogidi Area Command in the early hours of today(Saturday) 18/2/2023, where three police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

“However, the Command observed with grave concern the loss of life and valuables as a result of this attack, calls for calm as the police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space, they desire to perpetrate their evil acts and enhance the safety of life and property in the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

