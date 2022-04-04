Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 3 FRSC officials in Anambra

Gunmen have killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra State.

 

The incident which happened yesterday afternoon on the Igboukwu -Ezinifite -Uga road in Aguata Local Government Area around 2.30pm, left the vehicle of the Commission’s officials untouched.

 

The hoodlums had burnt a section of Nnewi South Local Government Area, Ukpor in the state on Thursday, killing a security guard. On Friday, another set of  gunmen stormed Amichi in Nnewi South, burnt a Police Station and killed unspecified number of policemen.

 

The killed FRSC officials were said to be on their duty posts when the attack occurred. Anambra FRSC spokesperson Margret Enabe, told newsmen that the report was still sketchy for her to confirm the incident.

 

She promised to get back when reports were available but was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

 

