Gunmen kill 3 in Katsina, kidnap 9 women, girls

No fewer than three persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina state.
It was also learnt that the bandits kidnapped nine other persons including women and young girls, in the attack launched on three communities of Mai Bakko, Kawarawa, and Unguwar Bako in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
A source in the area identified the victims who lost their lives in the incident to include Ahmed, Jabir, and Abubakar.
According to him: “Several others sustained injuries during the attack and are recieving treatment at a hospital at the headquarters of the council area.”
Another source said his newly wedded wife was among the women kidnapped.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing in this story, the State Police Command were yet to make any official statement on the incident.

Metro & Crime

Husband held as wife dies during fight

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Adewale Momoh

Wife kills husband for receiving lady’s phone call Police in Lagos have arrested a 52-year-old man, David Idibie, for allegedly beating his wife, Juliana Idibie (42), to death at the Ajah area of Lagos State. The incident occurred on Tuesday about 10pm at Joado Street, One Ira Nla, Ajah. Also, a housewife, Beatrice, allegedly killed […]
Metro & Crime

Woman delivers baby boy after severing husband’s genitals

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, who allegedly cut off her husband’s penis in Taraba State, was on Wednesday delivered of a baby boy. Halima, of Tella village in Gassol Local, said she cut off the penis of her husband, Mr. Umar Ali, because he was unfaithful. A source at the Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, told […]
Metro & Crime

Why banditry will persist in Niger, by CP

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The incessant banditry attacks that have claimed innocent lives and rendered many homeless in Niger State, has been blamed on the bad terrain and poor/no communication network in parts of the state. The Commisoner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, who disclosed this, also said apart from banditry, which has persisted in parts of […]

