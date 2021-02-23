Gunmen kill 3 in Katsina, kidnap 9 women, girls

No fewer than three persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina state.

It was also learnt that the bandits kidnapped nine other persons including women and young girls, in the attack launched on three communities of Mai Bakko, Kawarawa, and Unguwar Bako in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

A source in the area identified the victims who lost their lives in the incident to include Ahmed, Jabir, and Abubakar.

According to him: “Several others sustained injuries during the attack and are recieving treatment at a hospital at the headquarters of the council area.”

Another source said his newly wedded wife was among the women kidnapped.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing in this story, the State Police Command were yet to make any official statement on the incident.

