Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra

Posted on Author Maduforo and Echezona Okafor Aw ka Comment(0)

One week after the new Commissioner of Police took over office in Anambra State, three police men were yesterday killed by gunmen in Awada Onitsha, at about 9am.

 

An eye witness told reporters in Onitsha that the gunmen came in a Toyota Sienna bus, drove straight to the police check point and opened fire on the policemen on duty at the roundabout in Ukaegbu Street, Ezeiweka.

 

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said he is yet to get full details of what happened, promising to speak after being briefed.

 

Similarly, Prince Chinedu Edozieuno, first son of Igwe Alex Edozieuno, former traditional ruler of Mkpunando in Anambra East Local Council Area, who was assassinated by unknown persons last week has alleged that he is being trailed and has been receiving threat calls from anonymous persons. Igwe Edozieuno was the traditional ruler of Mkpunando but was dethroned alongside 12 others that accompanied oil magnet Prince Arthur Eze to the Presidency last year.

 

He was killed on September 10, 2021 after Ezu River Bridge along Onitsha- Otuocha-Adani Road while returning from a visit. Prince Edozieuno lamented: “My father and the government had been friendly and I am a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor. My father and the Governor are from the same town and were age mates.

 

“Meanwhile, since I started reaching out to the police following the assassination of my father I have been trailed by unknown persons. This poses danger on my life. I also receive calls asking me to drop the case, even as some people I suspect that have a hand in the killing of my father jubilate openly.

 

“As soon as news of my father’s assassination broke out, we heard that some people started celebrating.

 

“When I complained to the police, they asked me how I was sure they have a hand in my father’s death. “I call on the Presidency, the Inspector-General of Police and security agencies to come to my aid so that those who killed my father will not kill me also,” Edozieuno pleaded.

 

He believes that those who killed his father are not far from his kinsmen.

 

According to him, his father earned the wrath of some of his kinsmen after he successfully ensured the carving out of three autonomous communities from Aguleri namely: Enugwuwotu, Ezi Aguluotu and Mkpunando.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi/C’River crisis: Five missing persons not yet found – Police

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Police yesterday said five missing people at Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State were yet to be found.   The five people were declared missing last week during the renewed boundary crisis between the people of Ekoli Edda and the people of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State. […]
Metro & Crime

No long vacation for judges in Lagos this year – CJ

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kareem Alogba Friday said that Judges of the High Court of Lagos State will not go on long vacation this year. Justice Alogba disclosed this while speaking at the Valedictory Court Session held in honour of Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson, who retired from the Lagos Bench June 27 having attained the […]
Metro & Crime

Killers of policeman in my compound won’t go unpunished –Dickson

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that those who killed a police officer in a late night attack on his compound on November 19, 2020, would not go unpunished. He promised that all efforts would be made to ensure that those who planned, executed and funded the reprehensible act were brought […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica