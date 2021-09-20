Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra

One week after the new Commissioner of Police took over office in Anambra State, three police men were yesterday killed by gunmen in Awada Onitsha, at about 9am.

An eye witness told reporters in Onitsha that the gunmen came in a Toyota Sienna bus, drove straight to the police check point and opened fire on the policemen on duty at the roundabout in Ukaegbu Street, Ezeiweka.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said he is yet to get full details of what happened, promising to speak after being briefed.

Similarly, Prince Chinedu Edozieuno, first son of Igwe Alex Edozieuno, former traditional ruler of Mkpunando in Anambra East Local Council Area, who was assassinated by unknown persons last week has alleged that he is being trailed and has been receiving threat calls from anonymous persons. Igwe Edozieuno was the traditional ruler of Mkpunando but was dethroned alongside 12 others that accompanied oil magnet Prince Arthur Eze to the Presidency last year.

He was killed on September 10, 2021 after Ezu River Bridge along Onitsha- Otuocha-Adani Road while returning from a visit. Prince Edozieuno lamented: “My father and the government had been friendly and I am a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor. My father and the Governor are from the same town and were age mates.

“Meanwhile, since I started reaching out to the police following the assassination of my father I have been trailed by unknown persons. This poses danger on my life. I also receive calls asking me to drop the case, even as some people I suspect that have a hand in the killing of my father jubilate openly.

“As soon as news of my father’s assassination broke out, we heard that some people started celebrating.

“When I complained to the police, they asked me how I was sure they have a hand in my father’s death. “I call on the Presidency, the Inspector-General of Police and security agencies to come to my aid so that those who killed my father will not kill me also,” Edozieuno pleaded.

He believes that those who killed his father are not far from his kinsmen.

According to him, his father earned the wrath of some of his kinsmen after he successfully ensured the carving out of three autonomous communities from Aguleri namely: Enugwuwotu, Ezi Aguluotu and Mkpunando.

