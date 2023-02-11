News

Gunmen kill 3 suspected INEC officials in Anambra

Air of confusion has engulfed Anambra State over the killing of three suspected officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday afternoon in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. However, another version of the report had it that a certain convoy of vehicles was attacked by the gunmen also in Ihiala, which led to the death of three persons suspected to be staff of the INEC. Recall that the gunmen had last week announced that they would descend on staff and vehicles of the electoral body in a bid to frustrate the February general election in the area.

This incident makes it four times in three weeks that the electoral Commission had suffered major losses after the gunmen had attacked the Ihiala Local Government Headquarters, the Idemili South Local Government INEC office among others. According to an eye wit ness, who escaped being attacked by the gunmen, the INEC officials were accursed by the patrolling gunmen along Orlu Road Ihiala and were shot immediately. “We were on the road along Orlu Road Ihiala Town towards the boundary of Imo and Anambra when we heard gunshots, in fact heavy gunshots and people began to run into the bush for safety.

“While we were in the bush, the shooting continued for about two hours only for us to discover that the gunmen had left three lifeless bodies on the road and it was confirmed that they were staff and officials of the INEC. “The joint security task force later came to the scene of the incident but they couldn’t do anything because the gunmen had gone to an unknown destination,” he said. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the Command has yet to get any information about what happened while officials of INEC in Awka declined comments on the incident.

 

