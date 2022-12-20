News Top Stories

Gunmen kill 37, burn homes in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

At least 37 people were reportedly killed on Sunday night by terrorists in two separate attacks in Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gangsters were also said to have burnt all the houses and other property in sight in one of the Southern Kaduna communities. The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan confirmed the attacks but refused to disclose the number of casualties.

However, New Telegraph learnt that 30 corpses were identified in the early hours of Monday, with seven more discovered at about 4 pm. The Kaura LGA Speaker, Atuk Stephen also confirmed the attack, saying over 22 people were killed in Malagum 1, and eight others in Sokwong. He asked the Federal Government to check renewed killings in Southern Kaduna.

Council Chairman Mathias Siman confirmed that seven people were killed in Sokwong. According to him, the houses in Sokwong were razed by the hoodlums. Aruwan said the military and other law enforcement agencies reported that bandits attacked the locations and killed several people and burnt houses. The commissioner said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai  expressed deep sadness at the report of the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed while offering condolences to their families. “The governor condemned the attacks as inhuman considering the efforts of government, security forces, the traditional institution and other critical stakeholders.”

According to him, the governor also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials for the affected communities. Aruwan added: “An urgent security intervention is being conducted by the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven, as the Commander – also the GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army – Major General Ibrahim Ali, and Sector 7 Commander, Colonel Timothy Opurum is presently in the location.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alleged N544m Fraud: Court frees ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

An Abuja High Court Friday discharged and acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and five others from the N544 million contract fraud offence brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Court held that the anti-graft agency failed woefully to establish a prima facie […]
News

Unpaid compensation: A’Ibom community stops Berger from work

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Aggrieved members of Ekim Itam community in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have asked Julius Berger Plc to stop construction work on the 19.9km Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene federal road in its axis of the state. This was as members of the community trooped out yesterday to stage a peaceful protest yesterday, accusing the […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: Erdogan stresses ceasefire in phone call with Putin

Posted on Author Reporter

  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a conversation on Sunday called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire and better humanitarian conditions for civilians following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Erdogan noted the importance of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica