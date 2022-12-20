Gunmen kill 37, burn homes in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

At least 37 people were reportedly killed on Sunday night by terrorists in two separate attacks in Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The gangsters were also said to have burnt all the houses and other property in sight in one of the Southern Kaduna communities. The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan confirmed the attacks but refused to disclose the number of casualties.

However, New Telegraph learnt that 30 corpses were identified in the early hours of Monday, with seven more discovered at about 4 pm. The Kaura LGA Speaker, Atuk Stephen also confirmed the attack, saying over 22 people were killed in Malagum 1, and eight others in Sokwong. He asked the Federal Government to check renewed killings in Southern Kaduna.

Council Chairman Mathias Siman confirmed that seven people were killed in Sokwong. According to him, the houses in Sokwong were razed by the hoodlums. Aruwan said the military and other law enforcement agencies reported that bandits attacked the locations and killed several people and burnt houses. The commissioner said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed while offering condolences to their families. “The governor condemned the attacks as inhuman considering the efforts of government, security forces, the traditional institution and other critical stakeholders.”

According to him, the governor also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials for the affected communities. Aruwan added: “An urgent security intervention is being conducted by the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven, as the Commander – also the GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army – Major General Ibrahim Ali, and Sector 7 Commander, Colonel Timothy Opurum is presently in the location.”

