Gunmen kill 37 in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

At least 37 persons have been killed in two separate attacks in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

The attackers were also said to have raised down a whole community burning houses and and any property in sight.

The two attacks took place in Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in the Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna State Government through the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has confirmed the attacks, but did not give the number of those killed.

New Telegraph learnt from various sources in the community that they initially identified 30 corpses in the early hours, but that the tally had risen to 37 at about 4pm on Monday.

Also the Speaker of Kaura Local Government Area, Mr Atuk Stephen, has also confirmed the attack, saying that over 22 people were killed in Malagum 1, and that eight others were killed in Sokwong.

