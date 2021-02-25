Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 4 Policemen in C’River

Clement James, Calabar

Gunmen early Thursday killed four Policemen who were manning a security post located at Ayan Mbat along Idundu Road in Calabar municipality.
A source close to the spot where they were killed said at about some minutes to 1 a.m., there was heavy gunshots which sent jitters across the environment.
He said two Policemen were at the check point while the other two sat across the road when the gunmen arrived, shot them and took away two of their rifles while the other two were left behind.
“It was some minutes to 1am when suddenly we head heavy gun shots.  The sound was so loud and scary that nobody could go out to know what happened.  It was this morning that we saw their bodies and realized that some gunmen killed the Policemen,” the source, who preferred anonymity told our correspondent at the scene of the incident.
The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande confirmed that four of his men had been killed but added that his men have arrested five suspects in connection with the incident.

