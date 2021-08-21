News

Gunmen kill 5 Modakeke farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly killed five indigenes of Modakeke Town in Osun State, who were said to be going to their farm in Toro Village in the early hours of Friday. A community leader in Modakeke, Mr Femi Eluyinka, who confirmed the incident, said some people from the community and police operatives have evacuated the corpses. Eluyinka said the incident has aggravated tension in the town. He said: “Police operatives have arrived. Tension is on the rise. Five of them were indigenes of Modakeke and they were killed this morning along Toro Road. They were heading to their farm.” When contacted, spokesperson for the Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said: “We heard some people were killed and the Commissioner of Police has deployed more policemen to the area.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fashola: FG’ll complete key projects before Buhari’s 2023 exit

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 2nd Niger Bridge listed   The Federal Government yesterday said some notable key projects, such as the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and the 2nd Niger Bridge would be delivered before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2023.   The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, in a statement made […]
News Top Stories

Yar’Adua, Arthur Eze, others call for harmony in resolving nation’s current challenges

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Despite the current security and socioeconomic challenges facing her, Nigeria will overcome all if the political elites are able to bury their ethnic and religious cleavages and work in harmony towards finding common solutions to the problems.   Billionaire and renowned philanthropist, Engr Arthur Eze and Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua (rtd), younger brother to late […]
News

FG spends N1.3trn on power after privatisation of NEPA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A total of N1.3 trillion has been injected into the power sector as intervention funds since the privatisation of the power sector in 2014 to date. This is even as the House of Representatives has insisted that all agencies that benefited from the N1.3 trillion intervention fund must account for every kobo. Governor of […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica