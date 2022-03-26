Gunmen kill 50, abduct scores in Kaduna communities

At least about fifty persons have been reported killed and an unspecified number of others abducted when bandits attacked various communities in Giwa Local Government, Kaduna state. Sources in the area said the bandits who attacked the villages also burnt houses and vehicles, motorcycles and carted away over herds of cattle. They also sacked some religious houses in the area. He named some of the communities attacked as Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi among others. He said the Bandits arlrived the communities in a convoy of motorcycles, shooting sporadically and setting some of the houses on fire. He also said some of the victims who sustained gunshot wounds are receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika-Zaria.

