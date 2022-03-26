News

Gunmen kill 50, abduct scores in Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

At least about fifty persons have been reported killed and an unspecified number of others abducted when bandits attacked various communities in Giwa Local Government, Kaduna state. Sources in the area said the bandits who attacked the villages also burnt houses and vehicles, motorcycles and carted away over herds of cattle. They also sacked some religious houses in the area. He named some of the communities attacked as Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi among others. He said the Bandits arlrived the communities in a convoy of motorcycles, shooting sporadically and setting some of the houses on fire. He also said some of the victims who sustained gunshot wounds are receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika-Zaria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
News

2023: We must remain united, peaceful, Emmanuel charges Nigerians

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has declared that the politics of 2023, would neither divide the people nor disrupt existing peace in the state The governor, who has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the youth, has however cautioned Akwa Ibom politicians against invitation of external forces to disrupt the existing peace in […]
News

Captain Hosa’s Memorial Draws Hundreds of Dignitaries to Benin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Senior figures of Nigeria’s political sphere came en masse to pay their final tributes to renowned businessman and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, at a week-long funeral procession held in his honour in Benin, Edo State. The programme of events entailed a Night of Tributes, Service of Songs, Funeral Service, interment, and a Thanksgiving […]
News

Blood donation rate in Africa falls by 17% amidst COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Blood donation has fallen by 17 per cent in the African region in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused widespread disruptions to key health services, lives and livelihoods. This development was unveiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the global community comemorated the 2021 World Blood Donor Day marked yesterday. An […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica