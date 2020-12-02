Gunmen kill an Assistant Police Commissioner in C’River

The security situation in Cross River State has hit a new low with the killing of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Egbe Eko Edum in Calabar in the early hours of Wednesday.

ACP Edum, an indigene of the state who was, until his death the Commanding Officer of 73 PMF Squadron at Magumeri in Borno State, was reportedly killed when he arrived Calabar on a visit to his family only for his white jeep to develop a problem along Murtala Mohammed road in the heart of the city at about 1 am.

He was axed near his house along Murtala Mohammed Highway by Pepsi, Calabar after putting a call through to his wife to pick him up with another vehicle.

A source said the ACP had arrived Calabar from Abuja where he attended a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, alongside other Mobile Police (MOPOL) commanders when he was attacked.

“When his vehicle broke down along the highway and while he was trying to call his family to come pick him up, that was when he was attacked and hacked to death with axe.

“His house is close to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) office along the Murtala Muhammed Highway here in Calabar,” the source, who preferred anonymity said.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Irene Ugbo while confirming the incident regretted that he ACP had travelled all the way from Borno only to be killed in Calabar.

