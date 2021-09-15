Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Anglican priest in Imo

A priest of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev. Emeka Merenu, has been murdered by gunmen in his parsonage at Orsu Iheteukwa in the Orsu Council Area of Imo State. Our correspondent learnt that the Nkwerre-born cleric was killed yesterday by persons suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members over the allegations that he brought in soldiers to secure the church and school under his supervision. The House of Assembly member representing Nkwerre Local Government Area Obinna Okwara confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said: “Reverend Emeka Merenu was killed in his parsonage at Orsu Iheteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State in the early hours of Tuesday.” He added that the assailants also set Merenu’s vehicle ablaze. A source told our correspondent, “An atmosphere of gloom has enveloped Orsu, the people are sad over the killing and at the same time apprehensive over the fragile security situation in the area.” The slain cleric hailed from Amorji Agbomori village in Nkwerre Local Government Area. As of the time of filing this report, the police had yet to respond to inquiries from journalists.

