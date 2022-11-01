Gunmen kill another Ebubeagu member in Ebonyi

Gunmen have killed another member of Ebebeagu Security Network in Ebonyi State. The incident occurred in Okposi community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, at about 11: 45am on Sunday.

The gunmen, it was learnt, came through Ugwulangwu in the local government. The victim, whose name was given as Joseph Nwanja, was said to have been gunned down, at a checkpoint in the area.

A source said “this man was shot dead at Okposi, Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State at 11pm by unknown gunmen while he was on duty as Ebubeagu officer.

“His name is Joseph Nwanja. It happened yesterday, Sunday.” The source disclosed that the attackers had written to the community and that they vowed that there will be no campaign and election in the local government in 2023.

The State Commander of the security outfit, Friday Nnanna confirmed the killing of the Ebubeagu operative. He noted that the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary.

“It happened around 11:45pm of Sunday night. Somebody called me that some hoodlums were disturbing people in Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara. So, I have to call Ohaozara people because that Ugwulangwu is under Ohaozara.

