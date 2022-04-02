Gunmen kill another Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

Gunmen have reportedly killed another operative of Ebubeagu Security outfit, Ebonyi State Command. The incident occurred in Izzi Local Government area of the state. The victim, Iboko Christian was allegedly killed on Thursday night. He was said to be a graduate who joined the security outfit due to unemployment. He was allegedly attacked by the gunmen who trailed him to his house in the Nduogbuovu community in the local government area.

The lawmaker representing Izzi East Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Anthony Nwegede confirmed the killing. Nwegede, an ally of the victim, said that the attackers robbed him of some money and his motorcycle before killing him. His death came barely a week after a commander of the security outfit was killed in Ezza North Local Government area.

Recall that in Januray, a member of the Security outfit, identified as Sunday Nwafor, was shot dead by gunmen and he was then beheaded in Ekpelu, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state. Also in January, another member of the security outfit, Ifeanyi Orogbo was killed and his remains partially burnt by the assailants. He was killed in Igweledeoha, Amagu, in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

