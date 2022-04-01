Gunmen kill another Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

Gunmen have reportedly killed another operative of Ebubeagu Security outfit, Ebonyi State Command.

The incident occurred in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The operative, Iboko Christian was allegedly killed on Thursday night by unknown gunmen.

The victim is said to be a graduate who joined the security outfit as a result of inability to secure a job after graduation.

He was said to have been attacked by the gunmen who trailed him to his house in Nduogbuovu community.

The lawmaker representing Izzi East Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Anthony Nwegede confirmed the killing.

The lawmaker, who is an ally of the slain Ebubeagu operative, said the attackers robbed him of some money and his motorcycle before killing him.

Nwegede, who condemned the killing, said the matter has been reported to the police.

His death comes barely a week after a commander of the security outfit was killed in Ezza North Local Government Area

