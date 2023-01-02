Gunmen kill APC chair, elder brother in Sokoto

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Some unknown gunmen on Saturday Night killed the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asara Ward in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Alhaji Iliya Agajiba and his elder brother.

One of the residents of the community, Malam Abdullahi Gwadaba, who was interviewed revealed that the bandits invaded the residence of the deceased killed him and also shot his elder brother who was attempting to rescue his brother.

He also said the assailants numbering about 15 armed with sophisticated weapons attacked the Asara Community on Saturday night.

However, some people in the area perceive the incident as a political assassination, while others say the murder was a normal insurgent activities happening in the area. Gwadabawa Local Government Area is among the worst hit areas by the activities of bandits in the Eastern flanks of Sokoto State.

It was gathered that the gunmen also rustle cows and carted away some properties and a reasonable amount of money belonging to the deceased and some communities members. Efforts to get the reaction of the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunusi Abubakar proved abortive.

