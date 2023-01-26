Gunmen kill APC chairman, abduct five others

Armed assailants on Tuesday night shot and killed the Ward Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Christian Ihim. Ihim who is known as Zako, is the ward chairman of Umuchoke ward, Okwe in the Onuimo Council Area of Imo State. The gunmen also abducted five other chieftains of the ruling party in the community. Local sources told our correspondent that their village on the night of the attack had erupted in endless sporadic gunfire, forcing villagers to scamper for safety. “They noted that it was in the small hours of the morning that people started returning home to learn of the dastardly act. According to them, the gunmen also invaded Owelle, a neighbouring community where they also abducted a female member of the APC identified as Onyinyechi Egenti.

“As at the time of filing this report, the community is reportedly deserted as the villagers are afraid for their lives.” Recall that Onuimo had also been attacked by gunmen last December 15 leading to the killing of the Labour Party candidate for the Onuimo LGA state House of Assembly election, Christopher Elehu (aka Wasco), whose country home and vehicle were razed by the assailants.

