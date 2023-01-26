News

Gunmen kill APC chairman, abduct five others

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Armed assailants on Tuesday night shot and killed the Ward Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Christian Ihim. Ihim who is known as Zako, is the ward chairman of Umuchoke ward, Okwe in the Onuimo Council Area of Imo State. The gunmen also abducted five other chieftains of the ruling party in the community. Local sources told our correspondent that their village on the night of the attack had erupted in endless sporadic gunfire, forcing villagers to scamper for safety. “They noted that it was in the small hours of the morning that people started returning home to learn of the dastardly act. According to them, the gunmen also invaded Owelle, a neighbouring community where they also abducted a female member of the APC identified as Onyinyechi Egenti.

“As at the time of filing this report, the community is reportedly deserted as the villagers are afraid for their lives.” Recall that Onuimo had also been attacked by gunmen last December 15 leading to the killing of the Labour Party candidate for the Onuimo LGA state House of Assembly election, Christopher Elehu (aka Wasco), whose country home and vehicle were razed by the assailants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike: RSUTH best Teaching Hospital In Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital as the country’s best medical facility. According to him, his administration’s huge investment is strengthening its capacity in the training of medical personnel, research and medical innovations. The governor spoke at the inauguration of Wike noted that there are several other separate […]
News

Ned Nwoko becomes NAOSRE Grand Patron

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, mostly known in the business, entertainment and political circles as Ned Nwoko, has become Grand Patron to the National Association of Online Security Reporters, NAOSRE, , an association made up of the finest hands in Nigeria’s security reportage. Ned Nwoko is one of Nigeria’s outstanding investors in hospitality, a business […]
News

No food shortages in Nigeria, says FG 

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Federal Government has dismissed the predictions of food shortages in Nigeria following the recent flood that swept away large expanses of farmlands and crops in many parts of the country. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr Muhammad Abubakar, who stated the position of the government Monday at the 5th PMB Administration Scorecard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica