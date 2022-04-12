Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill APC chairman in Osun

Residents of Igangan, in Atakumosa East Central Local Government of Osun State, were yesterday thrown into mourning as gunmen invaded the house of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the town, Chief Gbenga Ogbara and shot him dead New Telegraph gathered that Ogbara was killed inside his sitting room in Igangan, his hometown, around 12 noon yesterday.

 

Ogbara’s body was said to have been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa. The Police Public Relations Officer, Osun State Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on phone. She said: “The APC chairman was killed around 12am by some gunmen. Policemen have since been deployed to the area. Investigation is ongoing on the matter.

The criminals will not escape justice.” Also contacted, the director, Media and Strategy, of APC in the state, Kunle Oyatomi said he heard about it, but yet to confirm.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government has condemned in strong terms the killing of Ogbara. It also sympathised with the family of the late APC chairman, assuring them that government has charged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

Government’s condemnation and condolences were contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State capital

 

