Gunmen kill Bororo community leader in Kwara

The head of the Bororo community in Oro-Ago, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Sheidu Madawaki, has reportedly been murdered by suspected gunmen.

According to a family source, three gun-wielding men stormed the residence of the Bororo leader around 9:30pm on Sunday and shot him.

“They were three in number; one of them was stationed outside the residence shooting sporadically, while two went into the house and shot him in his bedroom.

“They came and operated with rifles suspected to be AK-47 causing panic and fear in the community,” the source added.

It was learnt that security operatives, including the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), visited the scene of the incident on Monday.

The deceased, it was gathered, had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the NSCDC office in Oro-Ago with a view to establishing synergy with the NSCDC officials on how to improve and sustain the existing peaceful coexistence in the kingdom.

A security source said: “The deceased emphasized the need for protection of informants, which he was assured, fuelling speculations among family members that he was murdered by the gunmen who feared he might expose them.”

Several calls and text messages by our reporter to both spokesmen of the Police and NSCDC in the state were neither picked nor responded to.