Gunmen kill businessman, abduct 13 others in Niger

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have attacked Maijaki village in Birnin Maza/Tashibo ward of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State killing a businessman and abducting 13 others.

The 42-year-old businessman, identified as Ebele Ojogbo, according to one of his neighbours, Ibrahim Ebbo was attacked by two persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in his home.

According to him: “I heard them speaking Fulani language, they scaled over the fence of his compound, broke into his home and snuffed the life out of him.

“I was awakened by the sound of gunshots and screams and when I looked through my window, I saw many of the bandits but two men jumped out of Ojogbo’s compound onto a waiting motorcycle and sped off.

“When we came here a few minutes after they had left, we saw Ojogbo lying in a pool of blood, and he was already dead by the time we got there.

“They also abducted 13 persons including women and children.”

 

Reporter

