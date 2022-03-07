Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill businessman in Benue community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be robbers have killed a businessman, Onche Jonah, popularly known as Salco in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area in Benue State.

 

The incident, according to eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, occurred on yesterday morning. Naka is a busy town located on Makurdi – Adoka – Ankpa road about 24 km from Makurdi, the state capital. An indigene of the area, Torna Udam, said the robbers also shot and killed one of their gang members, Terna Yough aliases Codino, who was arrested wearing military camouflage with two others on Naka- Ankpa road, last year but later freed.

 

The three-man gang, it was learnt has been terrorising residents of Naka town, robbing them  valuables and cash. Udam said that the gunmen stormed the house of the deceased around 2am yesterday after scaling the fence and shot sporadically to scare occupants who they robbed.

After the gunmen fled, residents rushed into the compound only to find the lifeless body of Jonah in his room.

 

They also found one of the robbers Yough had been shot dead too. It was however not clear if he was shot by his gang members or killed during the attack by occupants.

 

When contacted, Gwer West Local Government security secretary, Justine Chikpa, confirmed the incident. He said the council boss, Grace Igbanon has been informed and directed the police to carry out investigation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Independent Newspapers loses Editorial Board Chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman, Editorial Board, Independent Newspapers, Mr. Donatus Duru is dead. Duru passed on after a protracted illness arising from kidney failure among other co-existing diseases including comorbidities, hypertension and hyperlipidemia. Duru had been battling renal disease and failure and was on treatment and dialysis at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos, ahead of kidney transplant […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Former Lagos SSG, Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, Dies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is dead. It was learnt that the former SSG died early Tuesday, 25 January, 2022 after a brief illness. She was in her 60s. Adenrele Adeniran Ogunsanya was the Lagos SSG during the first term in office of Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) between 2007 […]
Metro & Crime

Auto crash: Six die, nine injured on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Six people lost their lives while nine others were injured in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota bus near Car Park C on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta. Umar explained that the accident, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica