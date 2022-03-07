Gunmen kill businessman in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be robbers have killed a businessman, Onche Jonah, popularly known as Salco in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area in Benue State.

The incident, according to eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, occurred on yesterday morning. Naka is a busy town located on Makurdi – Adoka – Ankpa road about 24 km from Makurdi, the state capital. An indigene of the area, Torna Udam, said the robbers also shot and killed one of their gang members, Terna Yough aliases Codino, who was arrested wearing military camouflage with two others on Naka- Ankpa road, last year but later freed.

The three-man gang, it was learnt has been terrorising residents of Naka town, robbing them valuables and cash. Udam said that the gunmen stormed the house of the deceased around 2am yesterday after scaling the fence and shot sporadically to scare occupants who they robbed.

After the gunmen fled, residents rushed into the compound only to find the lifeless body of Jonah in his room.

They also found one of the robbers Yough had been shot dead too. It was however not clear if he was shot by his gang members or killed during the attack by occupants.

When contacted, Gwer West Local Government security secretary, Justine Chikpa, confirmed the incident. He said the council boss, Grace Igbanon has been informed and directed the police to carry out investigation.

