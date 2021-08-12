Gunmen kill businessman, son, pregnant wife, friend in Lagos nessman who came to celebrate the house warming with them. The incident which occurred at Ori-Okuta area of Ikorodu threw residents of the community into panic and confusion. A source who spoke with our correspondent said the deceased was his customer when alive and a very gentleman, describing the incident as unfortunate. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu when contacted to confirm the story, was said to be in a meeting and couldn’t react.
Related Articles
Usumanu Danfodiyo Varsity official murdered in Kebbi
Management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, has said that one of its staff, Mr. James Nwubu Zhema, was murdered by yet-tobe- identified assailants. It was learnt that the victim’s body was found last Wednesday on a farm located at Ambursa town in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Reports said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lekki: Police beat, threatened to kill me, others – Mr Macaroni
A popular comedian, Mr. Debola Adebayo, known as Mr. Macaroni, has made a six minute video, narrating how he and 39 others were arrested, beaten and threatened by policemen. Macaroni said police told him that they could kill him along with others and nothing would happen. This came less than 24 hours after Macaroni […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
21 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap
Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi At least 21 worshippers of ECAN Church Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday perished when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream. New Telegraph learnt that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)