Gunmen kill businessman, son, pregnant wife, friend in Lagos nessman who came to celebrate the house warming with them. The incident which occurred at Ori-Okuta area of Ikorodu threw residents of the community into panic and confusion. A source who spoke with our correspondent said the deceased was his customer when alive and a very gentleman, describing the incident as unfortunate. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu when contacted to confirm the story, was said to be in a meeting and couldn’t react.

