Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill businessman, son, pregnant wife, friend in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Gunmen kill businessman, son, pregnant wife, friend in Lagos nessman who came to celebrate the house warming with them. The incident which occurred at Ori-Okuta area of Ikorodu threw residents of the community into panic and confusion. A source who spoke with our correspondent said the deceased was his customer when alive and a very gentleman, describing the incident as unfortunate. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu when contacted to confirm the story, was said to be in a meeting and couldn’t react.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Usumanu Danfodiyo Varsity official murdered in Kebbi

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, has said that one of its staff, Mr. James Nwubu Zhema, was murdered by yet-tobe- identified assailants. It was learnt that the victim’s body was found last Wednesday on a farm located at Ambursa town in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Reports said […]
Metro & Crime

Lekki: Police beat, threatened to kill me, others – Mr Macaroni

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A popular comedian, Mr. Debola Adebayo, known as Mr. Macaroni, has made a six minute video, narrating how he and 39 others were arrested, beaten and threatened by policemen. Macaroni said police told him that they could kill him along with others and nothing would happen.   This came less than 24 hours after Macaroni […]
Metro & Crime

21 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi At least 21 worshippers of ECAN Church Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday perished when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream. New Telegraph learnt that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica