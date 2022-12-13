Gunmen kill College staff in Ibadan

Gunmen suspected to be assassins on Friday evening shot and killed a staff of the Federal College of Animal Health, Moore Plantation, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, close to her residence.

A source, who disclosed the incident to New Telegraph on Tuesday, said that the incident occurred at Aba Nla area of Ologuneru in the Ido Local Government Area of the state after the woman identified as Mrs. Adeola Oyenike Fasasi left her shop at the popular Aleshinloye Market.

The source said that the deceased was shot several times. They ransacked her car, brought out a box and they were trying to open it. Maybe they saw something there.

“It was on Friday evening. The husband was even at home waiting for her until they heard sporadic gun shots. It happened just like the one that occurred in September this year.

“We learnt that they took her phone away. The case has been reported to the police. The woman works at the Federal College of Animal Heath but has a shop at Aleshinloye Market. It seems they traced her from the shop,” the source said.

