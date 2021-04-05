Gunmen kill Delta community leader’s son, policeman

Armed men have shot dead the son of Orhuwhorun leader in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, High Chief Ighohwo Takerere.

They also killed a mobile policeman guiding the deceased and stole his service gun. The attackers abducted a person who was with the slain community leader’s son.

The gunmen reportedly ambushed the victims around the Alaka area of Effurun-Sapele Road, opposite the MTN office in Uvwie Local Government Area.

The gang shot sporadically during the attack to scare away people. The armed men allegedly dismembered the mobile policeman.

“The gunmen alighted from their operational vehicle, rained bullets on the mobile policeman, who was on the front seat of the Range Rover, before killing the owner of the Mercedes Benz GLK,” a shivering traveller on the route to Asaba, said yesterday.

He said the gunmen forcibly moved the other occupant of the Range Rover into their vehicle and sped off.

The witness said incident caused serious tension around the Alaka and Jakpa Junction area of Effurun, as it caused a gridlock. He said the mobile policeman and the driver of Mercedes Benz GLK died on the spot.

Some youths of Orhuwhorun town took to the streets to protest the killing. Sources, however, said the attack might not be unconnected with the frequent cult clashes among rival cult groups in Orhuwhorun, where several youths have been killed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said he had not been briefed on the killing

