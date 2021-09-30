Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili’s husband, 16 others in Anambra

Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband to the former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and former Minister of Information, late Prof Dora Akunyili and seven other person were, yesterday, killed by gunmen at Nkpor in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was learnt that Dr. Akunyili was returning from a trip in Onitsha where he went to collect a posthumous award of excellence for the late NAFDAC boss, Prof Dora Akunyili, when he ran into the gunmen at Nkpor and was shot dead. According to eyewitness, the gunmen were chanting “No election in Anambra in November”. But an eyewitness had it that the gunmen were trapped at the Nkpor traffic and the policemen attached to him came out to clear the traffic and, at that moment, the gunmen opened fire. Late Chike Akunyiri was said to have run out of his vehicle for safety when he was gunned down.

Similarly, at Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area, three persons were reportedly gunned down at Nwagu Market and three other persons were alleged to have been killed at a political gathering at Ezinifite Aguata before the Agulu incident. Reacting to the killings, former governor of Anambra State and the presidential running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party Mr. Peter Obi and the traditional ruler of Agulu Community, Igwe Innocent Obodoakor, have described the killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili and other innocent people as a sad situation. Also, Akunyili’s home town, Agulu, has been thrown into a mourning mood following the killing of their son yesterday. According to Obi, who spoke with reporters at Agulu: “It is a sad situation and nobody can tell the reason how and why our society degenerated to this level.

“The only solution to this problem is a collective attention of all stakeholders, those in government and, in fact, everybody in the society,” he said. Obi recalled how the news came to him through WhatsApp yesterday morning and he had to rush down to Anambra through Owerri. He noted that he has spoken to Late Dr. Chike Akunyili who is abroad and also met with his other son who identified his father’s body at Iyienu Hospital where the bodies of Akunyili and eight others were kept. Obi thanked the police for taking the bodies to the hospital, but expressed fears that if the situation is not arrested, the society would be doomed. Igwe Innocent Obodoakor told reporters that the late Dr Chike Akunyili was a peace loving man who could not hurt anybody and he was a great son of Agulu Community.

“This is very terrible news and I never believed that this type of thing would take place. In fact I am shocked. “We lost Dora Akunyiri and now the husband is dead. These children cannot be without father and without mother and what are they going to do? “Agulu has lost a great son and this has thrown us in a mourning mood in our community”, the monarch lamented. To this end, the Anambra State Police Command has read the riot act to officers and men in the area to stop what he called madness. According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command said: “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command Tony Olofu has observed with grave concern, the series of security breaches that have taken place within the state and has, therefore, ordered Tactical Commanders of the Command to immediately put an end to the madness.” He gave this order when he led senior police officers from the command for on-the-spot assessment to the crime scenes.

The Commissioner, while regretting the unfortunate loss of lives and valuables due to the senseless acts, has sued for calm, as the Command collaborates with other security agencies in state to decisively deal with the perpetrators, who seem to have lost every iota of human conscience and sensibility in them.

He implored members of the public, particularly residents of the state, to continue to partner with the police with a view of containing these atrocious acts, stressing that the Command is more than ever determined to flush out these undesirable elements and make the entire state safer for law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses. It will be recalled that a team of police operatives attached to Aguata Area Command, at about 2 pm on Tuesday, while on routine patrol duty along Ezinifite/ Igboukwu road, was attacked by hoodlums riding in two unmarked Sienna vehicle and a Toyota Hummer bus. The hoodlums set the patrol vehicle ablaze and fled the scene. No life was lost and normalcy has been restored to the area.

Similarly, there was a gun attack on a member of the public at about 5 pm along Oko Road. The criminal elements set the vehicle of the victim ablaze, leaving him with a bullet wound and escaped. The victim was rescued and taken to a hospital where he is responding to treatment. In a related development, at about 4pm on Tuesday, the undesirable elements, in an attempt to snatch a Lexus 350 from its driver along Agulu Road, shot him. The attackers abandoned the victim and the car and fled. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, but was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.

Meanwhile the body has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary and the said vehicle recovered. Also, the miscreants, at about 5pm, along Nkpor roundabout, without any provocation, attacked and shot a Police Inspector attached to a VIP. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The assailants also beheaded a yet-to-be-identified man and fled the scene. At Afor Nkpor junction, three unidentified lifeless bodies were recovered; a burnt Toyota Hilux and a vandalized Toyota Hummer bus were also seen at the scene. The bodies were taken to the hospital and regrettably one of the bodies was identified as that of Dr. Chike Akunyili.

