Gunmen kill DPO, inspector in Sokoto

A group of about 100 armed men dressed in Army camouflage on Wednesday night attacked Gidan Madi Divisional Police Headquarters in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The shot dead the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and an inspector. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He said the Police Commissioner had already directed investigation into the attack. Abubakar said in statement that as a result of “an overwhelmingly heavy exchange of fire,” the DPO and an officer, Inspector Mohammed Abdullahi, were shot dead while another officer, ASP Sani Abdullahi, sustained injury on his leg.

The PPRO said the Police Commissioner immediately led a team which included DCP Operations, Commander of PMF and Area Commanders and other security stakeholders, to the scene of the incident with a view to strengthening the security architecture of the area and bringing the perpetrators to book. A witness said the gunmen, who reportedly attacked the headquarters about 10pm, killed the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, at his house.

