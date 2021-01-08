Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill driver, abduct his principal in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Armed men have attacked a vehicle on Ise-Isua Akoko Road in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, killed the driver and abducted his boss. The axis has become notorious for violent attacks by daredevil kidnappers.

A police Inspector attached to Isua Akoko Divisional Police Station was shot dead by gunmen on the road while his rifle was taken away. The kidnappers got in touch with the family of their captive and have been negotiating for ransom to be paid by members of his family. Body of the driver, the police said, was found yesterday inside the car while his boss was still missing.

The Area Commander in charge of Akoko, ACP Razak Rauf, confirmed the incident. He said the remains of the driver had been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary of the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko.

Rauf said the police had moved into the forest with a view to arresting the culprits. He disclosed that police had started combing the forest in order to rescue the victim and arrest the criminals. The Chief Medical Director of Ikare Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ayodele Ogunlade, confirmed that police brought a corpse to the hospital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How terrorists killed 23 soldiers in ambush –Source

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…’terrorists have reinforced defences’ Facts have emerged on how at least 23 soldiers were killed in an ambush by suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Bulabulin, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. A highly-placed source told New Telegraph that the number of the terrorists killed was yet to be confirmed. […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos declares 33 tank farms illegal, gives operators one week to get planning permit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government has declared 33 tank farms in the state as illegal, saying  that only eight out of the 41 tank farms existing in the state had planning permits authorising their establishments. Consequently, the  government gave the  tank farm operators one week to commence the process of regularising their facilities by […]
Metro & Crime

Two men bag 21 years for robbery

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Adedayo Akintoye of a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere yesterday sentenced two men to 21 years imprisonment for robbery. The convicts, Kingsley Baba and Bashiru Musa, were found guilty by the judge of robbing their boss, Mrs. Olutosin Abiola Oshinowo, at her residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on December 8, 2015. The duo were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica