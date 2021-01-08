Gunmen kill driver, abduct his principal in Ondo

Armed men have attacked a vehicle on Ise-Isua Akoko Road in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, killed the driver and abducted his boss. The axis has become notorious for violent attacks by daredevil kidnappers.

A police Inspector attached to Isua Akoko Divisional Police Station was shot dead by gunmen on the road while his rifle was taken away. The kidnappers got in touch with the family of their captive and have been negotiating for ransom to be paid by members of his family. Body of the driver, the police said, was found yesterday inside the car while his boss was still missing.

The Area Commander in charge of Akoko, ACP Razak Rauf, confirmed the incident. He said the remains of the driver had been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary of the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko.

Rauf said the police had moved into the forest with a view to arresting the culprits. He disclosed that police had started combing the forest in order to rescue the victim and arrest the criminals. The Chief Medical Director of Ikare Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ayodele Ogunlade, confirmed that police brought a corpse to the hospital.

