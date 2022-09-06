Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill driver, kidnap 8 passengers in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Gunmen who laid ambush on the Abonema – Emohua- Kalabari Road in Rivers State on Saturday night killed a commercial bus driver and abducted eight passengers.

The bus driver, identified as Salvation Taylor Harry, had loaded the passengers at the Mile 1 Park, Port Harcourt and was heading to Buguma in Asari Toru Local Government Area when the gunmen launched the attack. A few months  ago, another driver conveying passengers along the same route was shot and injured, but managed to drive the passengers to safety.

 

For long, motorists plying the route had consistently complained of the activities of criminal elements who kill and main during robbery and kidnap attacks.

They also complain that policemen who man checkpoints on the road mainly focus on bribes from commercial drivers and sellers of illegally refined petroleum products.

 

The Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Onengiyeofori George, confirmed the attack on the bus, the killing of the driver, as well as the abduction of the passengers and has ordered the closure of Buguma Motor Park after 6pm. The council boss in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr John Paul Braide, also appealed to the Police to safeguard the Abonnema – Emohua- Kalabari road, the only route to Kalabari land.

 

He also warned drivers alike to desist forthwith from endangering the lives of the people of Asari- Toru Local Government Area by plying the route after the closure of the park. George, who also condemned the kidnapping incident sympathised with the family of the late driver and advised passengers and residents of Asari-Toru to avoid night travels until security on the road is improved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums break into Ogun Assembly, steal mace

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Hoodlums yesterday broke into the Ogun State House of Assembly and reportedly stole the mace; its symbol of authority. However, the Assembly and the police disagreed on whether the mace was stolen or not. While the Assembly said the mace was intact, the police claimed the hoodlums went away with it. This occurred barely a […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to protesters: We can’t continue this way

Posted on Author Reporter

…Says Lagosians affected by road blockades, vandalism Muritala Ayinla Piqued by the growing spate of violence at demonstrations against the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appealed to the protesting youths to sheath their swords and give the federal and state governments the chance to consolidate on the actions being […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police arrest suppliers of army uniforms to criminals

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Nurudeen Agboola who was allegedly supplying military uniforms to those who are impersonating the soldiers in the state. The suspect was arrested after one Oluwatosin Gabriel who was impersonating soldiers was arrested for supplying army uniforms to fake soldiers in Lagos and other parts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica