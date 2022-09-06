Gunmen kill driver, kidnap 8 passengers in Rivers

Gunmen who laid ambush on the Abonema – Emohua- Kalabari Road in Rivers State on Saturday night killed a commercial bus driver and abducted eight passengers.

The bus driver, identified as Salvation Taylor Harry, had loaded the passengers at the Mile 1 Park, Port Harcourt and was heading to Buguma in Asari Toru Local Government Area when the gunmen launched the attack. A few months ago, another driver conveying passengers along the same route was shot and injured, but managed to drive the passengers to safety.

For long, motorists plying the route had consistently complained of the activities of criminal elements who kill and main during robbery and kidnap attacks.

They also complain that policemen who man checkpoints on the road mainly focus on bribes from commercial drivers and sellers of illegally refined petroleum products.

The Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Onengiyeofori George, confirmed the attack on the bus, the killing of the driver, as well as the abduction of the passengers and has ordered the closure of Buguma Motor Park after 6pm. The council boss in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr John Paul Braide, also appealed to the Police to safeguard the Abonnema – Emohua- Kalabari road, the only route to Kalabari land.

He also warned drivers alike to desist forthwith from endangering the lives of the people of Asari- Toru Local Government Area by plying the route after the closure of the park. George, who also condemned the kidnapping incident sympathised with the family of the late driver and advised passengers and residents of Asari-Toru to avoid night travels until security on the road is improved.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...