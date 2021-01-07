Gunmen kill driver, kidnap traveller in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a traveller and as well killed his driver in Akoko axis of Ondo North Senatorial District of Ondo State.

According to sources, the incident occurred along Ise-Isua-Akoko road in Akoko South West Local Government on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, the Ikare Akoko Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Razak Rauf said the body of the late driver had been recovered and deposited at the mortuary of the state specialist hospital Ikare Akoko.

He also disclosed that police will be combing the forest to rescue the victim and arrest the fleeing criminal.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Director of Ikare State Specialist Hospital, Dr Ayodele Ogunlade confirmed that police brought a corpse to the hospital.

It will be recalled that a Police Inspector attached to Isua Akoko Divisional Police Station was shot dead by unknown gunmen with his gun taken away at the same spot last year.

