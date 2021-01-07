Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill driver, kidnap traveller in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a traveller and as well killed his driver in Akoko axis of Ondo North Senatorial District of Ondo State.
According to sources, the incident occurred along Ise-Isua-Akoko road in Akoko South West Local Government on Thursday.
Confirming the incident, the Ikare Akoko Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Razak Rauf said the body of the late driver had been recovered and deposited at the mortuary of the state specialist hospital Ikare Akoko.
He also disclosed that police will be combing the forest to rescue the victim and arrest the fleeing criminal.
Meanwhile the Chief Medical Director of Ikare State Specialist Hospital, Dr Ayodele Ogunlade confirmed that police brought a corpse to the hospital.
It will be recalled that a Police Inspector attached to Isua Akoko Divisional Police Station was shot dead by unknown gunmen with his gun taken away at the same spot last year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Teenage girl flees home to avoid early marriage

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

A 15-year-old girl has reportedly absconded from home to avoid being married off by her parents.   The girl allegedly escaped from her hometown in Plateau State to Ekiti State on September 17 to stay with her brother. On getting to Ekiti State, she reported the case as being masterminded by her father to the […]
Metro & Crime

Man fatally shoots terminally ill daughter, 11, before killing himself

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Florida man despondent about his terminally ill daughter — who faced the amputation of her leg due to cancer — fatally shot the 11-year-old before turning the gun on himself as her mother was preparing breakfast, according to a report. The girl, who had been undergoing chemotherapy, was at her home on Southwest […]
Metro & Crime

Govs, others mourn as Ajimobi is buried

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

… wife berates Makinde for playing politics with husband’s death       T ears and encomium, yesterday, greeted the burial of a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday.     Ajimobi was laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9:25 a.m., amidst tears from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica