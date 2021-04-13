Gunmen kill Ebonyi villagers, burn houses

Gunmen yesterday killed several villagers at Umuoguduakpu community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The attack came barely 24 hours after the South-East governors formed a joint security task force codenamed EBUBEAGU. In the attack, houses, shops and other valuables were burnt. The attacks occurred at Otebu, Igideobu and Obodocha villages in the community.

While some residents of the villages said the attack was carried out by herdsmen, some said warlords massacred the people.

The people of Ngbo and Agila, Benue State have been at war for many decades over boundary matters with thousands killed and properties worth billions of Naira destroyed.

Some of those killed included a native doctor, Emmanuel. Others included Chidiebere, Emma Nwanjoku, Grace Ebere Ogba, and Idenyi Festus.

The New Telegraph visited the villages. There were gunshots forcing our reporter to leave the area.

The villagers, especially women and elderly men, have vacated the villages, while young men were seen with weapons when New Telegraph visited. Our reporter, however, interacted with the victims at Ukwuagba market square where they were taking refuge.

One of them, Ogba Ngozi, who lost two of her husband’s brothers, said “they have set all our houses ablaze; they have sacked us from our villages. The attack was carried out by herdsmen and Agila people; they attacked us this morning (yesterday). They killed my husband’s two brothers; the ones I personally know.

Their names are Chidibere and Emma Nwanjoku”. Another resident, Ngozi Ebenyi Onwe, said “before we woke up this morning, we started hearing heavy gunshots.

The gunshots were coming so close and we started scampering for safety. As we were running for our lives, we heard that one of our neighbours had been killed.

“We ran out of the community since the gunshots were ceaseless. They shot many people and burnt many houses, including my own. My sewing machine, motorcycle and other properties were also burnt. Government should come to our aid.

Since morning, I have not seen my children, I am looking for my children and I don’t know their whereabouts. I have not eaten since morning”. Christopher Elechi from Aguebele village said “we were early this morning attacked by Agila people.

They attacked the Aguebele village, Otaebe and two other villages.

They shot many people and burnt houses. Before we knew what happened, they had killed many people and burnt houses and other valuables. We just carried one of those they killed and kept in his house – his name is Emmanuel Ali.

The attackers came through Benue and we have been having problems with Benue people”.

Another villager, Joseph Elechi, said “we woke up this morning to see killings of our people and no other people carried out the attack other than Benue people who have been having problems with us; they are the people that attacked us today.

The attackers came from the place where we are having problems with them. They killed many people and burnt our houses”. On her part, Aleke Victoria said “what happened in our community this morning is shocking and terrible.

They have killed us; they have killed many of us. They beheaded many of us, cut many of us with machetes and shot many with guns. We need help”.

Also, Eze Fedrick Onah said “I started hearing gunshots and came out. I was told that it was our enemies that attacked us. they killed many people and burnt many houses. They burnt every house that is in Umuogadu side.

To me, I can’t tell what has happened until when our enemies will leave the villages, then we will go and know the level of the attacks.

“From my investigation, herdsmen and Agila people carried out these attacks and that is my own un- Gunmen Agnes in the hospital derstanding. If government can help us and restore peace, it will be good because it is only peace that can make us to relax in this community. As you see us now, we can’t sleep here.

“We are looking for where we will sleep or relax. I heard that five people were killed but we are not sure because nobody has gone to the villages where the attack occurred to ascertain the figure; gunshots are still sounding there and nobody can go there now to know what actually happened. You can’t go there now.

If you go, they will also kill you. So, we are waiting for them to leave the villages before we will know the number of people they killed”. Another villager, Samuel Okpo, also spoke to our reporter.

He said: “We don’t know the people who attacked our villages; we don’t know whether the attackers are herdsmen or Agila people.

These people you see at this Ukwuagba playground are refugees, we the elders don’t know what to do. They have killed many of our people. The attack is too much; it is terrible. They attacked Umugadu, Otebu, Ebele, Ndiegu Orie, Okwerike.”

The traditional ruler of Umuoguduakpu, HRH Godwin Ugadu Ogba, said he was expected to be briefed on what happened. Ogba, however, said that many people were beheaded with houses burnt.

He said: “Early morning today, I got information that herdsmen were killing my people. I called the CSO, Leonard Igwe, to invite security men to the affected villages.

After this, I heard that the military and other security agents were going to the villages. I am expecting that they will visit me before going. I have not seen them, maybe they may come. I am also waiting for information from my people living in the affected areas.

So, I am still waiting for them. But the information I got is that herdsmen or Agila people were killing my people, burning their houses, destroying their properties in Otebu, Igideobu, Obodocha villages.

Obodocha is where they reached and heard that security men were coming and they ran back according to the information given to me.”

Meanwhile, the state government has expressed dismay over the violent attack. It said preliminary investigations indicated that the attack was not carried out by Fulani herdsmen as being speculated in different quarters.

Dr. Monday Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, said in statement “that the government of Ebonyi State is in touch with the leadership of the Fulani herdsmen (Miyetti Allah) who denied involvement in the attack”.

