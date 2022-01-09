Gunmen kill Ebubeagu operative, set body ablaze in Ebonyi

Gunmen have killed a member of Ebubeagu Security Network in Ebonyi State.

The victim, Ifeanyi Orogbowhow, 32, was murdered and partially burnt by the attackers.

The incident occurred at night in Igweledeoha, Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area.

The murder took place at a drinking joint in the community owned by the victim.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said: “The DPO of Ikwo police division said that at about 3:am he received a phone call from one source at Igweledeoha Amagu Ikwo that one Ebubeagu security outfit, Ifeanyi Orogbo, aged 32 years old an indigene of Igweledeoha was murdered and partially burnt by unknown persons in his beer parlour shop along Eke Achara, Agubia road.

“The DPO said as he received the information, he quickly mobilised a team of police operatives to the area but the culprits had deserted the area.

“He said the corpse has been taken to the general hospital for preservation and autopsy.”

The spokesperson said two persons suspected to be involved in the murder of the Ebubeagu official have been arrested by the police.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, has expressed dismay over the killing of the Ebubeagu operative and has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...