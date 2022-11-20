Gunmen kill ex-commissioner, 3 policemen, 3 others in Enugu

Two Ebubeagu operatives killed in Ebonyi

The rising violent crime in Enugu, including kidnapping and killings by unknown gunmen took a dangerous turn, weekend, as gunmen killed seven persons in the state.

The victims include Ozo Gab Onuzulike, former Commissioner for Rural Development, and his brother, Elvis Onuzulike, both of whom were killed at Achi in Oji River LGA of the State on Friday.

Unknown gunmen similarly attacked Agbani Police Station in Nkanu West Local Government Area, yesterday morning, (around 10.30) killing three policemen in the process.

Also, two persons were reportedly shot dead at Aguikpa community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State Friday morning.

The victims were identified as Ikechukwu Nnamani, a former President General of the crisis-torn Oruku community and one Ndubuisi Nnamani, a native of Aguikpa community.

A source told Sunday Telegraph that more than 10 persons have been assassinated in the community in the last three months or thereabout.

Witnesses to the killing of Onuzulike and his elder brother, Elvis, at Achi in Oji River LGA, said the former Commissioner for Rural Development, was shot and killed alongside his brother.

The shooting occurred at Eke Egbo Market in their hometown of Achi.

Police sources however said the assassins were later killed at a security checkpoint as they made their escape.

However, the report could not be independently confirmed.

Initial reports suggested that the brothers were returning from a funeral.

Onuzulike contested and lost the recent PDP primaries to represent Aninri/Awgu/Oji River federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

He served the Ugwuanyi administration as Commissioner between 2015 and 2019.

Prior to this, he equally served two terms as elected Chairman of Oji River Local Government Area Council.

On the attack at Agbani police station, eyewitness said that after killing the three police officers, the unknown gunmen shot sporadically into the station before zooming off.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Daniel Ndukwe, was yet to respond to calls to his phone as at the time of filing this report.

On the two persons shot dead at Aguikpa community in Nkanu East Local Government Area, reports from the area said some gunmen believed to be working for a faction in the Oruku communal conflict laid an ambush somewhere near the health centre at Aguikpa community in the early hours of Friday and gunned down the two persons.

It could not be ascertained if any arrest was made by security agencies following the shooting but sources said some of the residents fled their homes on Friday.

Also, on Thursday, an in-law to immediate past Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Chief Alex Ugwu, was kidnapped.

Simply identified as Pepe, the victim was kidnapped at the Onugwu Market Square, Ibeagwa in the Enugu East LGA of Enugu State.

He was said to have been tailed to the market where he was blocked and whisked away by the gunmen.

Another shop owner at the market square was also abducted alongside a Keke rider whom they caught making a video of the incident.

As they made good their escape, they stopped over on the Ugwogo/Opi express road and robbed a fuel station, shooting the manager in the process.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Ebonyi State, two operatives of Ebubeagu Security Network, Ebonyi State, were shot dead at the popular Ebebe junction, along Ogbaga road in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, caused palpable fears among the people with many injured.

An eyewitness said: “It was last night around 9.30 p.m. I passed through that place and a full compliment of Ebubeagu operatives cordoned the location.

“The victims were taken to the Alex Ekuweme Federal Teaching hospital, Abakaliki, FETHA 2, and before they could get there, two of the victims died while others with bullet injuries are now receiving treatment.

“Everybody around the location of the incident, went inside their houses for fear of becoming victims.”

The shooting of the Ebubeagu Security operatives took place few metres away from the Police Headquarters and the Old Government House, Abakaliki.

The remains of the Ebubeagu personnel have been deposited at the hospital.

There have been reported protests against the activities of the Ebubeagu Security outfit in the state as the opposition political parties see them as a threat to their aspiration in the 2023 general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...