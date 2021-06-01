Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court judge, Nnaji

Gunmen on Sunday shot dead a former judge of the High Court of Enugu State, Justice Stanley Nnaji.

The retired judge was killed in the Enugu metropolis along Okpara Avenue-Ebeano Tunnel Junction around 5pm. A video circulating on social media shows how the gunmen dragged Nnaji out of his car and pumped a volley of bullets into his body from what appeared to be an AK47 rifle.

The assailants thereafter drove off in a Mercedes Benz jeep belonging to the victim. In a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, promised Nnaji’s killers would be brought to book Ndukwe said the command had launched an investigation into the killing.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, had ordered the launch of a full-scale manhunt of yet-to-be identified armed assailants, alleged to have trailed and shot dead the retired judge driving in a Mercedes Benz Jeep, which they stole, along Ebeano Tunnel, Enugu, about 5pm on Sunday.

He said: “The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Aliyu promised that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He called on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and assist the police with useful information which would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants. Sources later identified the victim as retired Justice Nnaji from Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Like this: Like Loading...