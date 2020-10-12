Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill former ATBU Director of Works

Unknown gunmen have killed one Engineer Hassan Sabo Jama’are, a former Director of Works at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.
His murder came barely 24 hours after two people were also killed in the same manner in Gudun Hausawa, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.
Confirming the incident, the Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakil in a telephone conversation said that the late Hassan Sabo Jama’are was attacked and murdered by his assailants at about 10pm on Sunday as he was about to enter his house at Tudun Salmanu.
The PPRO explained that the assailants had trailed him “and when he got to his house and about to open the gate, the gunmen attacked him by shooting him at close range, seized his Honda Accord car keys and drove it away.”
Ahmed Wakili added that the deceased managed to crawl into the house and his family raised an alarm which attracted neighbours to the scene.
The Police, he says, was informed “and he was rushed to Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.
Though no arrest has been made, the Police personnel have been drafted to the area while the attackers are being trailed by the Police.
A resident of the area had earlier told our Correspondent about the incident, saying that the assailants actually trailed him from the Bauchi metropolis until they got to the house before attacking him.
He said that the funeral prayers will be held on Monday at Ibn Abbas Juma’at Mosque, BRC Quarters, Tudun-Tudun Salmanu, Bauchi by 1:00pm.

