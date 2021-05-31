Gunmen kill former Enugu High Court Judge, Justice Stanley Nnaji

Gunmen, yet to be identified, on Sunday shot and killed a former judge of the High Court of Enugu State, Justice Stanley Nnaji.

The retired judge was killed at Enugu metropolis along Okpara Avenue-Ebeano Tunnel junction by 5pm.

An eye witness account which was also corroborated by a video circulating in the social media showed how the gunmen dragged the retired judge out of his car and pumped a volley of bullets on his body with what appeared like an AK-47 rifle.

The assailants were then seen zooming off in a Mercedes Benz jeep that apparently belonged to the victim.

Confirming the development, the Enugu State Police Command assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book

The command said it has launched an investigation into the incidence.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the Commissioner, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, had “ordered the launch of a full-scale manhunt of yet-to-be identifed armed assailants, alleged to have trailed and shot dead an unidentified man driving in a Mercedes Benz Jeep, which they carted away, along Ebeano Tunnel, Enugu, today being 30/05/2021 at about 1700hrs.”.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, while assuring that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime, has called on residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and assist the Police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants.

Sources later identified the victim as a retired judge and his name as Justice Nnaji from Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Like this: Like Loading...