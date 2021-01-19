Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill FUTA deputy registrar

Inspector shot dead in Rivers

Gunmen have killed a Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Dr. Amos Arijesuyo, while returning from a trip to Ibadan, Oyo State. The armed men also shot Arijesuyo’s driver.

Also in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, gunmen shot dead a police inspector and injured two others. The attack on Arijesuyo, according to other occupants of the vehicle, occurred at Iwaraja on Ilesa-Akure Road on Saturday. Arijesuyo died of gunshot wounds on Sunday evening. A close associate and a cleric with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Gloryland, Akure, Pastor Olu Aladesanmi, who witnessed the incident, confirmed that the attack occurred between five and six o’clock in the evening on Ilesa– Akure Road while they were coming from Ibadan.

Also, the university authorities said Arijesuyo, Head, Guidance & Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division, died as a result of the gunshots received from the attackers the previous day. The Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, FUTA, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, said in a statement that Arijesuyo died of injuries from the gunshot wounds when his private vehicle was attacked on the Ilesa-Akure Road in the evening of Saturday January 16, 2021. He said: “Dr. Arijesuyo was returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush laid by gunmen who were operating on the road about 5.30pm. “The bandits shot sporadically at the vehicle, targeting the five occupants.

“Unfortunately, some of the bullets hit Dr. Arijesuyo and the driver. The driver managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the attack and concerted efforts were made to seek immediate medical help.

“However, Dr. Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal injuries from the gunshots he suffered during the hellish encounter while the driver is recuperating at a hospital. “The university condemns in the strongest terms this senseless attack that has led to the untimely death of an erudite university administrator and counsellor per excellence. “Dr. Arijesuyo’s death is a big loss to FUTA, the academic community in Nigeria and beyond. It is a death that should not have happened in the first place.”

Meanwhile, the police inspector was killed during an attack on a police team at Amangala bus stop, Borikiri, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday night. The circumstances surrounding the attack were sketchy yesterday. A source said that during the attack, some civilians were hit by stray bullets, and sustained various injuries. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed that about 17 armed men attacked the police team, leading to the death of the inspector.

The PPRO said: “There was an unfortunate and mindless attack last night (Sunday) on our personnel from Borikiri Division, posted on a Pin-Down Point at Capt. Amangala Junction, Borikiri, Port Harcourt.”

