Gunmen kill FUTA Deputy Registrar

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Suspected gunmen have killed a Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Dr Amos Arijesuyo and shot his driver when returning from a trip in from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The incident, according to other occupants of the vehicle, occured at Iwaraja along Ilesa/Akure road on Saturday.
The shooting led to his death on Sunday evening.
A close associate and a Pastor of CAC Gloryland, Akure, Pastor Olu Aladesanmi, who witnessed the incident, confirmed that the shooting happened between five and six o’clock in the evening along Ilesa – Akure road while they were coming from Ibadan.
The university confirmed that Dr. Arijesuyo, Head, Guidance & Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division, died as a result of the gunshots received from gunmen on Saturday.
A statement by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo said Dr. Arijesuyo died of injuries from  the gunshots wound he suffered when his private vehicle was attacked along the Ilesa-Akure Road in the evening of  Saturday January 16, 2021.

