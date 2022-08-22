Gunmen kill hotelier, abduct one in Kwara

Gunmen on Sunday night invaded a hotel in Ganmo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State and killed its owner, Kayode Abayomi, 47.

The gunmen in the process allegedly abducted the friend of the hotelier simply known as Ori.

The manager of the hotel, christened 16 HOUR hotel, located in Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Emmanuel Olushola Ojo, was said to have been seriously injured, it was gathered.

Okasanmi said that the “gunmen invaded the hotel and shot indiscriminately, killing the owner of the hotel, while his manager was seriously injured and presently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

“One of the friends of the owner of the hotel, one Ori, who was with him on the day of the incident, was abducted.

“The command’s tactical teams in conjunction with vigilante and hunters have since been mobilized to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

He added that the command had “declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act.”

He said that: “Enough is enough for the criminals, as stringent security action is already implemented to checkmate the activities of the criminal elements in the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...