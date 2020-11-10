Gunmen kill Inspector, Corporal during night attack on Edo police station

*Hoodlums deploy dynamite, cart away guns, ammunition

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Dare devil armed men on Monday night struck at a Divisional Police Station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State and killed two officers in the process.

The heavily armed hoodlums during the attack also carted away arms and ammunition during the assault in which dynamite was also allegedly used.

A police Inspector and a constable (names withheld) were reportedly killed during the attack.

Some policemen on duty were also severely wounded by the bandits.

But the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor in a statement Tuesday said no police was killed in the attack and that two policemen sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

The hoodlums were said to have stormed the police station at about 8pm

Investigations revealed that the gunmen threw dynamite into the station before gaining access into the premises.

They were said to have immediately headed for the armoury where the arms and ammunition were stolen.

The bodies of the dead policemen have been deposited at a mortuary within the area.

Meanwhile, youths of the area have protested following the late night attack making bonfires and blocking major streets.

They called on the government to probe the attack insisting it was not carried out by indigenes.

They described the attackers as the handwork of external invaders.

